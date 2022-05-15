Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.85. Jupai shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,697,203 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Jupai (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

