KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEKE. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.16.

BEKE opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $164,002,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,719,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

