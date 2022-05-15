KeyFi Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $278,316.29 and approximately $482.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00523863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00035924 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,768.88 or 1.95665502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008538 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

