Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $434.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.