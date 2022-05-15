Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,134,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 803,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

