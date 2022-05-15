Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 445,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,769. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

