Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1211 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $8.04 on Friday. Klabin has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klabin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

