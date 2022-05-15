Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kubota stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). Kubota had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KUBTY. Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

