Kyle P. West Buys 1,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) insider Kyle P. West acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,574.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
