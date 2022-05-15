Kyle P. West Buys 1,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) insider Kyle P. West acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,574.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

