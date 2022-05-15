Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lasertec stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,576. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

