Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,444 shares during the period. Lazydays makes up approximately 1.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 5.91% of Lazydays worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Lazydays stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. Analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

