Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of LMND opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $115.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

