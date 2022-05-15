LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $16,032,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $11,250,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,315,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

