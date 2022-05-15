LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.01. 439,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $185.00.
In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.