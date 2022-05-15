LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.01. 439,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

