Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$8.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

