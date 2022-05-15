Lith Token (LITH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,856.00

Lith Token (LITH) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Lith Token coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lith Token has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $3,856.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lith Token has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00522943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,865.39 or 1.98731675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

