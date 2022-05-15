Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $101.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.97 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $141.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $432.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.07 million to $443.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.18 million, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $513.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,229,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,376,000 after buying an additional 162,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,027,000 after buying an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,714,000 after buying an additional 209,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $39.13. 467,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

