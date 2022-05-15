LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

