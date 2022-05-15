Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $387,191.17 and $6,957.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,541,315 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

