LOCGame (LOCG) One Day Volume Tops $83,277.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $83,277.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,715.65 or 1.88597667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004539 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

