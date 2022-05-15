Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,071.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.65 or 0.06828314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00225989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00676751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00547575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00072686 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.