Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. 1,709,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

