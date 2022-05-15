Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 6,398,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,677. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.47.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

