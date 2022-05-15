Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.93. 704,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

