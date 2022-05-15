Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.62. 404,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

