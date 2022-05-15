Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after buying an additional 979,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after buying an additional 847,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 805,907 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,993,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after buying an additional 697,599 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 515,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,832. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

