Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $68.58. 2,760,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

