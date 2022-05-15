Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.41. 10,308,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848,655. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.