Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 4,488 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.