Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,728,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,609,000 after purchasing an additional 747,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 63,558,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,856,268. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

