Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

Get Markforged alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.