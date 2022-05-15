Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.
Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
