Marlin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.20 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $34.51 million and $7.20 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

