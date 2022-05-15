Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 885 ($10.91) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 673.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($10.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($357,525.41).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

