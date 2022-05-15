Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on the stock.

MARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 101.43 ($1.25).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.20 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £399.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.50.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

