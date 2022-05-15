Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.84. The company had a trading volume of 375,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

