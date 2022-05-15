MASQ Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $139,688.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

