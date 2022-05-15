Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 53,431 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $64,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.