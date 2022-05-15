Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,099,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,386. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

