McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 945,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $76,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

