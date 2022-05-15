Mechanics Bank (MCHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1012.00 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Mechanics Bank’s previous dividend of $312.00.
Shares of OTC:MCHB opened at $25,250.00 on Friday. Mechanics Bank has a 52-week low of $25,000.00 and a 52-week high of $31,000.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25,558.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26,909.22.
Mechanics Bank Company Profile
