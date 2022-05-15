Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBINN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 4,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,729. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

