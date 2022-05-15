Meridian Management Co. Purchases 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,579.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,739.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,202.27 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

