Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 802,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,734. Weber Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

WEBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

