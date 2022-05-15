MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.89 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will post $16.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $17.33 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. 4,477,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,089. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

