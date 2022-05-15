Metronome (MET) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (MET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00005527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,089,965 coins and its circulating supply is 13,945,391 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

