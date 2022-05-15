Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.19. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

About Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.