Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55.40 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $55.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

