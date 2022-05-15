Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in April

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

