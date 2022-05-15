Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in April

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $74.70.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
