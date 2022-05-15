MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.27. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 15.00.
