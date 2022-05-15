MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.27. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 15.00.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.