Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,376.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,126 shares of company stock valued at $46,000,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

